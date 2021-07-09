More severe charges filed against man who struck and killed cyclist in Davenport

Scott County prosecutors have added two more severe charges against the man who struck and killed 40-year-old Alex Marietta as he rode his bicycle at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue on June 3.

Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr., 33, is now also charged with homicide by vehicle-driving under the influence. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Hunt is also now charged with operating while intoxicated-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of 5 years.

He remains charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class D felony.

According to the arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court filed June 28 by Davenport Police Officer Luke Figie, Hunt’s blood alcohol content at the time he was taken into custody was .131. The legal limit of blood alcohol in Iowa is .08.

When officers arrested Hunt at his residence, an apartment at 4323 N. Division St., there was a strong odor of alcohol that grew stronger as he talked with officers. Hunt was unable to complete the standard field sobriety tests due to him running from officers and resisting arrest.