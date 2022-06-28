More than 100 pistols and nearly 80 rifles turned in during the Moline police gun buyback

More than 100 pistols, about a dozen magazine-fed rifles and three handguns built with 3D printers were among the roughly 300 firearms turned in Saturday during the Moline Police Department/Crime Stoppers gun buyback.

The event Saturday was at the department's headquarters, 1640 4th Ave., Moline. The exchanges were to be “no questions asked,” and organizers offered $100 cash for a qualifying handgun or shotgun and $200 cash for a qualifying semi-automatic rifle that used a magazine, according to the police. The money was raised by donation. About 300 guns were turned in and the money, $22,500, was gone in about 50 minutes.

There were more guns turned in than there were funds for, but many people who attended were satisfied with secure disposal of the weapons they brought, the department said on Tuesday.

The organizers were open to holding another buyback, but would review how Saturday's went to see if there is need in the community for another date, the department said.

Unwanted guns left unsecured and unwatched often are used in crimes, police said in the weeks before the event. The goal of the event is to reduce gun crimes by taking such firearms out of circulation.

The guns turned in by participants included:

Rifles: 65

Magazine-fed rifles: 13

Shotguns: 100

Sawed-off shotguns: 2

Semi-automatic shotguns: 6

3D-printed handguns: 3

Handguns: 114

The department said there were no historical firearms turned in during the buyback.

The firearms are being screened to see if any were stolen or might have been used in a crime, but the amount of guns turned in means it might take weeks to process all of them, the police said. Once they are processed, the guns will be destroyed.

