More than 6-hour standoff in Davenport ends peacefully when man surrenders to police

A domestic incident that turned into a standoff lasting more than six hours with Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies ended peacefully when the man surrendered to police.

He had barricaded himself in a house on West Garfield Street.

Alan Wade Buresh, 59, was taken into custody by Davenport Police at about 6 p.m. The incident started at about 11:40 a.m.

In connection with the incident, Buresh is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. He also is charged with interference with official acts using a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Buresh also is charged with use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and reckless use of a firearm. Both charges are aggravated misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits, at 11:40 a.m. Buresh went to the home of a female acquaintance in the 300 block of West Garfield Street and forced his way inside. Armed with a firearm, Buresh fired the gun once, causing the woman to be in fear for her safety.

The woman was able to get out of the house, but Buresh refused to come out of the home.

Davenport’s Emergency Services Team was sent to the scene and negotiations began with Buresh.

Late in the negotiations, Davenport police fired gas canisters into the home to force Buresh to surrender. He gave up at about 6 p.m.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said no one was injured and that everyone in the neighborhood was safe.

“It was a peaceful resolution to a situation that was very tense for a while,” Sikorski said.

Buresh was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $34,000 bond, cash or surety.

It is the second time in two days Buresh has been in the custody of the jail.

Buresh was arrested Wednesday on two charges of violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statutes.

The charges are aggravated misdemeanors under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Johnson, it was learned on Feb. 21 that Buresh has an active Facebook account, two active Instagram accounts and a GoFundMe account. Under Iowa law, Buresh is required to disclose those accounts when registering as a sex offender.

In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a North Carolina law that banned convicted sex offenders from using social media such as Facebook, Twitter and similar sites.

However, the Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that people required to register as sex offenders are required to disclose their social media identities and other digital information when they register as sex offenders, and that such registration does not violate their First Amendment rights.

Buresh must register as a sex offender in Iowa because on Aug. 17, 2020, he pleaded no contest to a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault in Wisconsin’s Polk County Circuit Court, according to circuit court electronic records.

Under Wisconsin law, fourth-degree sexual assault is defined as having sexual contact with a person without that person’s consent. The charge can carry a sentence of up to nine months in the county jail, but that sentence was stayed by the court.

Buresh was sentenced to two years on probation.

While the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that states cannot prohibit sex offenders from having social media accounts, the social media companies can determine who is allowed to use their sites

According to Meta, formerly known as Facebook, sex offenders are not allowed to use Facebook, and the company can bar sex offenders if the company learns of the accounts. As a publicly-traded company, Meta can determine who can use its site.

Buresh was released from the Scott County Jail on Wednesday after posting a $4,000 cash only bond.

The investigation into Thursday’s incident is continuing.

