More than man's best friend: Meet the Quad-City K-9s

Dogs have been part of police work for over 100 years. Their excellent tracking skills are used to locate suspects and evidence, and their innate loyalty makes them the perfect working companion for officers.
In the Quad-Cities, K-9s are an important part of each police department's team. Here is a short introduction to the hard-working K-9 officers in the Quad-City area.
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Denali
Denali is a female Belgian Malinois who is just under 2 years old. She began training with her handler, Deputy Zach Ahrens, in April at Northern Iowa K-9 in the Humbolt area. Denali completed 160 hours of training in April and began working with the Scott County Sheriff's Office in May.
Denali is certified as a dual purpose K-9, meaning she is trained in narcotics detection, bite apprehension, tracking, article searches and building searches.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office usually has two K-9 officers, but one was retired in September of this year. Deputy Ahrens said the department is hoping to add another K-9 to the patrol division in the near future.
East Moline Police Department
Argo
Argo is a 6-year-old, male German Shepherd imported from Slovakia in 2016. Argo trained with his handler, Lieutenant David Rummery, at the 10-week Illinois State Police K-9 Academy in August 2016, and they've been working together since then.
Argo and Rummery currently work on 3rd shift patrol for the East Moline Police Department.
Bettendorf Police Department
Ringo
Ringo is a male Belgian Malinois who is 6. Ringo has been with the Bettendorf Police Department since 2016, and he works with Officer Zach Schwarz. Ringo is trained to detect narcotics, track people, do article searches and bite suspects when his handler deems it necessary as a use of force. He was born in Minnesota and trained in Fort Dodge, Iowa at North Iowa K-9.
Davenport Police Department
Maro
Maro is a male German Shepherd imported from Slovakia. He was trained in Minnesota at Performance Kennels. Maro is 2 years old. He started working with his partner, Officer Michael Catton, in March of this year.
Dawn
Dawn is a female Black Labrador who has been with the Davenport Police Department since August 2016. Dawn is a single-purpose police dog. She is trained in narcotics detection, and will soon be trained to search of articles of evidence. Dawn completed her initial training at NIK-9 in Iowa, and works with Detective Brandon Koepke.
Nandy
Nandy (pronounced Andy, as in "K-9 Nandy") is a male German Shepherd imported from Slovakia. He completed his initial training at Top Dogs Police K-9 Academy in Indiana. Nandy has been with the Davenport Police Department since November 2017 and he works with Officer Ryan Bowers. Nandy is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, article recovery and apprehension.
Moline Police Department
Annie
Annie is a female Belgian Malinois. She is 6 years old and was born in Poland. Annie has been working with the Moline Police Department since April 2017. She works with Officer Eric Schultz.
Rock Island Police Department
Sparky
Sparky is a 2.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. The Rock Island Police Department bought him in February of this year and he trained for 10 weeks with the Illinois State Police Canine Section. Sparky was trained in narcotic detection, tracking, article searches, area searches, building searches, criminal apprehension and obedience. In his short career, Sparky has located a backpack containing firearms while tracking, and found 10 kilograms of cannabis during a narcotics search. Spark works with his handler, Officer Alex Bowman.