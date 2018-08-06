A Morning Sun, Iowa man has turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff's Office in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Muscatine woman.
Damian Hamann, 28, faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The woman was identified as Sadie Alvarado. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday, according to the release.
At 10:42 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office was contacted regarding a deceased woman found on a gravel road at 235th Avenue south of West Point, Iowa, according to a media release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
The case is still under investigation.
This is a joint investigation by the the DCI, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office.