A Morning Sun man is in the Louisa County Jail after being charged with multiple offenses involving sexual abuse.
Shawn Weaver, 44, was arrested after the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Louisa County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant at 2173 S. Avenue, Morning Sun, on Tuesday. He is being held with a $500,000 cash only bond.
According to a press release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the agencies began a joint investigation, regarding allegations of multiple sexual offenses against a minor in both Des Moines County and Louisa County by Weaver, a registered sex offender. The release says Weaver was found to have engaged in multiple sexual acts with a minor in multiple counties while photographing the incidents.
According to court documents, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office was contacted by a local elementary school, regarding a juvenile who reported Weaver was committing sexual acts on the subject. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the case as it was reported in Des Moines County. A Discord account, an Xbox One account and a Google account that were not registered on Weaver’s sex offender registry were discovered, in violation of the sex offender registry.
The juvenile said Weaver had taken pictures with a “secret cell phone” that he hides in his house. The juvenile also said she had told Weaver “no” several times and he responded that he does what he wants when he wants.
The search located several cell phones, computers, and an Xbox gaming system. During an interview, the documents say, Weaver admitted to sexually assaulting the subject at least five times and admitted to taking a photo of the subject and deleting it. Weaver also reportedly said he knew it was wrong but on those occasions he was having a bad day. He also claimed the juvenile was flirting with him and claimed the juvenile never told him “no.”
Weaver is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony which can bring up to 25 years in prison; lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony which can bring up to 10 years in prison; sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony; indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor which can bring up to a year in prison; and two counts of sex offender registry violations, both aggravated misdemeanors.
Further investigations is taking place and further charges from both counties are expected.
