A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Morrison.
A woman, 24, and an 18-year-old man were shot around 8:30 p.m. at 507 W. Main St., then a vehicle suspected to be involved in the attack fled the area, according to the Morrison Police Department. The wounded persons live at the Main Street address.
Jeramie M. House, Morrison, was arrested without incident at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, and was being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the police department. The case is being reviewed by the Whiteside County State's Attorney's Office for formal charges.
House was in the custody at the Whiteside County Jail, the release states.
The wounded man was initially sent to Morrison Community Hospital, but was later flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. His condition was critical Wednesday afternoon, but he was considered stable. The woman was hospitalized at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. Her condition was not provided but she was also considered stable.