Morrison man arrested on child pornography charges

Illinois State Police arrested a 30-year-old Morrison, Illinois, man Thursday on child pornography charges.

Gaulbert M. Gaeta is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with three counts of dissemination of child pornography. Each of the charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 6-30 years.

Gaeta also is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Each of those charges is a Class 2 felony that carries a prison of 3-7 years.

According to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police on Friday, Gaeta was arrested at his home in the 100 block of East Main Street after an investigation involving child pornography.

Gaeta made a first appearance on the charges Friday in Whiteside County Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Stanley Steines, who set a preliminary hearing date for Feb. 28.

Gaeta was being held Friday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a $250,000 bond or 10%.

