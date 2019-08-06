A Morrison man was critically injured Monday when his motorcycle crashed on Interstate 88 near Hillsdale, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Mark Fisher, 52, who is in critical condition at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, according to a news release.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:51 p.m. at mile marker 8. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Hillsdale and Port Byron fire departments.
Fisher was initially taken to Genesis Medical Center’s Silvis campus then sent to Peoria.
The crash was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.