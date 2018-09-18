Morrison Police are investigating an incident of suspicious activity that occurred Tuesday morning.
The activity occurred between 7:45 a.m. to 8 a.m., in the area of Portland Avenue (Illinois 78) and Markland Drive. The incident involved a 10-year-old child walking to school when an unidentified male may have attempted to contact the child.
The unidentified male is described as a white male, middle-aged, dark hair, beard and wearing a brown baseball hat.
He was driving the following described vehicle: White 4-door beat up car, dark windows, damage around rear bumper with unknown registration. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Academic Drive during the time of the incident. There may have been more than one person in the vehicle.
Morrison Police are asking for the public’s help in attempting to locate the unidentified male and vehicle.
Morrison Police are also urging the public to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings, reporting any suspicious activity to the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.