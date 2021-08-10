'Most likely you will die in prison': Colona man gets 35 years and one day for 2019 murder of his partner, Marcie Snyder

He said that now when he says the Lord's Prayer and comes to the words, “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us” he has someone in mind.

“Forgiveness is hard to find for such a senseless act that is not human,” he said. “I can't forgive for him; I can only forgive for me. Let go, drop it in the trash.”

He concluded by saying he remembers his sister every day.

Diane Nemerguth said she went out to dinner with her sister two weeks before she died and remembered saying “I love you” and Snyder looking back, smiling and saying “I love you too.”

She recalled Snyder loving her job working in radiology for a doctor's office and being good at it, going in early. She said the day Snyder died was “by far the worst day of my life, my family's life” that touched off many days of crying at random times and sleepless nights.

“I couldn't get through my prayers, I got too emotional,” she said. “I lost interest in doing anything. I was numb. I began to think I was depressed. One year, 10 months and eight days later I still cry, but not as often. It still hits me at random times throughout the day and I still have trouble sleeping.”