'Most likely you will die in prison': Colona man gets 35 years and one day for 2019 murder of his partner, Marcie Snyder

CAMBRIDGE, IL – Steven L. Scott, 58, of Colona was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday to 35 years and one day in prison for the October 2, 2019 stabbing murder of his partner Marcie Snyder, 51.
Judge Peter Church accepted the fully negotiated plea during a hearing in which six of Snyder's siblings spoke.
The judge said he hoped the sentence the court imposed was satisfactory.
“Most likely you will die in prison and in the court's view that is entirely appropriate,” said the judge. “You won't be a future threat to anybody.”
Snyder's sister Julie Suter said there was a bond between her and her sister that could not be broken.
“I miss her laugh, her smile,” she said, remarking on Snyder's love and dedication to her friends and family. “I believe (Scott) is a coward, after all she had done for him.
“I believe she is in a beautiful place, no longer scared and she is at peace,” she added.
Snyder's brother Stev Taghon said there were “no words or emotions that can explain or quantify what we lost.”
“I think of her every day, from her eyes and from that easy smile, a smile that was always there,” he said.
He said that now when he says the Lord's Prayer and comes to the words, “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us” he has someone in mind.
“Forgiveness is hard to find for such a senseless act that is not human,” he said. “I can't forgive for him; I can only forgive for me. Let go, drop it in the trash.”
He concluded by saying he remembers his sister every day.
Diane Nemerguth said she went out to dinner with her sister two weeks before she died and remembered saying “I love you” and Snyder looking back, smiling and saying “I love you too.”
She recalled Snyder loving her job working in radiology for a doctor's office and being good at it, going in early. She said the day Snyder died was “by far the worst day of my life, my family's life” that touched off many days of crying at random times and sleepless nights.
“I couldn't get through my prayers, I got too emotional,” she said. “I lost interest in doing anything. I was numb. I began to think I was depressed. One year, 10 months and eight days later I still cry, but not as often. It still hits me at random times throughout the day and I still have trouble sleeping.”
Snyder's sister Lisa Cummings directed her thoughts to Scott, saying she “cannot describe to you the torment, anguish and grief” they've been through and that she had “lost all future opportunity loving her as my friend and sister.”
“I encourage you to go to Jesus and ask for forgiveness if you haven't done so,” she added.
Kristen Taghon said her little sister, Snyder, had been the cutest baby that the family doted on who was “beautiful inside and out.”
“I don't think I knew just how beautiful Marcie was until the day she died,” she said.
She described a woman who never procrastinated and who eagerly hosted their mother's 90th birthday party. She said the line at Snyder's visitation went out the door and down the block for the entire three hours.
“We needed to see the tears and hear the sobbing and the wailing,” she said. She said the doctors came and said how much they appreciated Snyder and how many lives she had saved, and co-workers came and gave the family the purple “Team Marcie” T-shirts that a dozen of her family members wore at Tuesday's plea hearing.
Scott's sister spoke earlier in the hearing to say his action was completely out of character and she blamed a rough year with medical issues and medications.
Kristen Taghon said her sister was very compassionate and was making sure Scott was going to be OK, and two days before she was killed talked about how they had gone to the Mayo Clinic again for him.
“She was waiting for his meds to be corrected before he moved out of the house, her house,” she said.
“You broke so many hearts that day you killed someone,” she said. “Mom lost her youngest that day to someone she never really trusted.”
Snyder's brother Mark Taghon read a poem his nephew wrote for Snyder's funeral, talking about a heavy weight they could not shake that “pushes us down and crushes our spirits.”
“You may have left this earth, but you live on in our hearts,” he said. “We love you, we miss you. See you soon.”
The 35-year sentence is subject to truth-in-sentencing and Scott will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence, according to Judge Church.