A Davenport woman will be arraigned July 12 on charges that she failed to properly buckle up her three children in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on Elmore Avenue last month.
Nina Sherre Lacefield, 33, last known address in the 1500 block of West 14th Street, was arrested June 13 on two counts of child endangerment-serious injury and one count of child endangerment-bodily injury.
The first two charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the third charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
She remained in the Scott County Jail Wednesday on $15,000 cash or surety bond.
The crash happened at 5:21 p.m. June 13 in front of the entrance to the Cross Creek Apartment complex, 5901 Elmore Ave.
Police said the driver of a Chevrolet HHR driving south on Elmore Avenue was attempting to make a left turn into the entrance of the apartment complex when it turned into the path of a northbound Ford F-150 pickup.
The HHR was struck broadside on the passenger side, injuring all eight occupants, according to police.
Davenport firefighters had to use mechanical means to get some of the occupants of the HHR out of the vehicle.
Lacefield was the front seat passenger in the HHR and her three children ages 3, 6, and 10 inside the vehicle. The driver, who was not named in arrest affidavits, and three other children also were inside the vehicle.
There were not enough safety restraints within the vehicle to secure all six children safely, according to police.
The 3-year-old was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, and later flown to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for brain bleeding and injuries to the child’s left arm, according to police.
The 6-year-old also was transported to Iowa City for severe right foot and right leg injuries “likely to cause permanent disfigurement,” according to police.
The 10-year-old, who was sitting in the back cargo area, was transported to Genesis with a possible concussion, according to police.
Lacefield also was cited for having an open container after police say they found an open bottle of vodka on the floor of the front passenger side of the HHR.