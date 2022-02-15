Mother of 'Baby April' sentenced to two years, credited with time served

Angela Siebke never publicly said if she gave her first born a name.

Moline Police investigators and people throughout the Quad-Cities called the newborn girl 'Baby April' - named for the month in 1992 she was found floating in a trash bag along the shores of the Mississippi River near Moline's old 17th Street Park.

The legal portion of a grim story that echoed for years and haunted a number of investigators came to a close Tuesday inside a Rock Island County Justice Center courtroom after 14th Circuit Chief Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Siebke to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Fuhr credited her with day-for-day time served in the Rock Island County jail, and granted defense attorney Steve Hanna's request for immediate furlough.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Siebke formally entered an open plea of guilty to one count of endangering the life of a child resulting in death, a Class 3 felony, on Nov. 22, 2021. After sentencing, Hanna said Siebke planned " … to head home to Ohio as soon as tonight."

A mother of six, Siebke spoke briefly on her own behalf during the sentencing hearing. She said she was "sorry" and the day she disposed of her daughter " …was the worst day of my life."

Hanna and Siebke insisted Baby April was stillborn, not killed by her mother.

"Angela Siebke was a 17-year-old girl, living alone in an apartment, abandoned and afraid because she was having a mixed-race baby and her family was racist," Hanna explained after the sentencing. "She had no medical care, somehow concealed her pregnancy, and gave birth to a stillborn child all alone.

"I truly believe Angela is sorry for what she did. Not because she was caught — but because of what happened."

After her sentence was read, Siebke broke down in tears and turned to family members who packed the viewing area behind the defense table. Some of the family cried after the sentence was announced, while others smiled. All declined to comment on the case.

Baby April's case seemed cold until Dec. 17, 2020, when the Moline Police Department announced the arrest of Siebke, a mother of six children who lived in Whitehall, Ohio. At that time, Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said the diligence of detectives and advancements in the use of DNA led to her arrest.

Questions about exactly how Baby April died swirled around the case. An autopsy performed in 1992 indicated Baby April died as a result of "exposure to cold/asphyxia," resulting from "infanticide" — the killing of a newborn. The autopsy also found the presence of air in the baby girl's lungs during a float test, which suggested live birth, prosecutors said.

However, the state also acknowledged the mastoid bone — part of the skull — required examination to determine whether the baby was born alive, and the doctor performing the autopsy concluded the case was "undetermined."

Hanna asserted the presence of air in the infant's lungs could be an indication someone tried to breathe for the baby after she was born.

