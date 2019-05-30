Overcome with anger and grief, Sheri McCormick said “I hate you, I hate you” to Stanley Liggins, the man convicted of killing her 9-year-old daughter, Jennifer, as she quickly walked away from the witness stand Thursday.
“Why did you do that to her?" she yelled as she got close to the 57-year-old, who was shackled and seated at the defense table in a Scott County courtroom during a 20-minute sentencing hearing. "Why, Stanley, why?"
A bailiff stepped between the two, and a court advocate pulled McCormick away and walked her to the other side of the courtroom.
Liggins maintained his composure and remained silent until Judge Marlita Greve asked him if he would like to make a statement before she sentenced him to a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
It marked the conclusion to Liggins' fourth trial for the same crime.
"This was an unjust verdict and I will continue to keep fighting," he said.
Liggins continued, “I know what happened. I know I had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with it. I don’t give a damn what (former Scott County Attorney) Bill Davis says, (Assistant Scott County Attorney) Julie (Walton), (Scott County Attorney) Mike (Walton), no one else. I’m not guilty of this crime, I don’t care what you think, and I will keep fighting, period.”
He was convicted April 2 of first-degree murder during a three-week trial in Black Hawk County, where the trial was moved due to pretrial publicity.
Her burning body was found in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport around 9 p.m. Sept. 17, 1990. Prosecutors say she had been sexually assaulted and strangled before her body was doused in gasoline and set on fire.
A search for Lewis began when she did not return home after buying a pack of gum for Liggins at a liquor store near her Rock Island home earlier that night. Liggins, who knew McCormick and her then-husband, Joseph "Ace" Glenn, quickly became a suspect.
Prosecutors say witnesses saw Liggins in a red Peugeot talking to Lewis, who was on her bike, about a block from her home before she disappeared. Witnesses at trial also said they saw the Peugeot near Jefferson school around the time of the fire and the vehicle smelled like gasoline a day later.
His attorneys, Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt, argued at trial his was a failed investigation filled with reasonable doubt and no forensic evidence linking Liggins to Lewis' murder. They also argued police failed to investigate other suspects.
Liggins was convicted in Lewis' death in trials in 1993 and 1995 and sentenced to life without parole. Both convictions were overturned.
His third trial began in late August in Waterloo, where it had been moved due to pretrial publicity, but ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
His fourth trial began March 12.
Retired Davenport Police Chief Don Schaeffer and Davis, who prosecuted Liggins’ trials in the 1990s, attended Thursday’s hearing, along with several other officers, attorneys, court staff, media and community members.
Liggins’ former appellate attorney, Kent Simmons, sat in the courtroom gallery behind the defense table and patted Liggins on the back before he was led out of the courtroom.
“This has been a long and winding road to the verdict, the final verdict in this case, the last verdict in this case,” Mike Walton said during the hearing. “I believe in the end, the truth prevailed. And therefore, justice prevailed. And as I’ve said before, that was because of people who were willing to come forward who saw something that wasn’t right, or saw something they thought was related to this case, and were willing to come forward and speak about that and have done that numerous times and still did it 28 years later at great sacrifice to themselves.”
McCormick, who wore a light purple shirt with her daughter’s picture on it, read from a written statement prior to her confrontation with Liggins and said that he should also have been charged with being a “thief.”
"A sick, deranged thief who snuck in under the radar of everyone around," she said through tears as she read from a written statement.
"A thief who stole a young girl's innocence. A thief who stole memories that we didn't have time to make. A thief who stole Jennifer's 10th birthday celebration and turned into the day we had to bury our precious girl, along with her presents."
Lewis’ godmother, Mary Maxwell-Rockwell, finished reading the statement after McCormick left the stand.
She called the little girl a “hero.”
“What makes her the true hero she is, is that no other child or human being will ever be harmed or destroyed at your hand,” she said. “Our little hero who died so others may live fearlessly in freedom from at least one monster.”
Lewis’ family, too, has been fighting over the last 29 years.
“Fight we did, and fight we will,” she said as she read from the statement. “We have been present for every motion, hearing, PCR (post-conviction relief), and trial. But see, Mr. Liggins, that will no longer be a worry. As you have now had four trials and three guilty verdicts, your sentence and your fate are set in stone. There are no more cracks, no more crevices, no more technicalities to get you back into this courtroom, no matter how hard you try.”
Prior to sentencing, Greve denied Liggins' motion for another new trial.