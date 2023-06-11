CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A motion hearing was held Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court for the Granite City man charged with murder in the April 29, 2022, death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist.

Weist allegedly was struck by a vehicle driven by Daylon Richardson, 23, as the deputy put out stop sticks on U.S. Highway 150 near Alpha in Henry County to stop Richardson's vehicle. Richardson allegedly was fleeing from other Knox County deputies from Galesburg where he had been seen with a gun at a gas station.

On Wednesday, Judge Norma Kauzlarich said she would take under advisement a defense motion to request the state pay for an expert witness, a qualified engineer, to testify about the accident.

Richardson's parents are paying for defense attorney Bruce Carmen's services at a discount, and Richardson himself has no significant assets with which to pay for any expert. Kauzlarich said she would issue her ruling by June 14.

Carmen said he was withdrawing a motion to dismiss one of the two murder counts based on the death occurring as the result of a forcible felony. Carmen noted he was withdrawing the motion “with leave to reinstate it if necessary.”

In that written motion, Carmen stated that the prosecution is presumably relying on the defendant's alleged firing of a gun at the pursuing Knox County deputies during the pursuit. He stated that relying on forcible felonies that are still pending in another jurisdiction deprives Richardson of his right to a trial by jury on the charges.

Further, he noted the definition of murder as the result of a forcible felony states that “in the course of or in furtherance of such crime or flight therefrom, the defendant or another participant causes the death of another person.”

Carmen noted that Richardson contends the pursuit was “in full flower” before shots were allegedly fired at the pursuing officers and the pursuit was almost complete when the shots were fired, and therefore Richardson was not in “flight therefrom.”

Another pre-trial hearing was set for June 29, at which time it will be decided whether to set a jury trial.