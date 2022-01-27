Motion to continue trial denied in case against former Moline police captain

A Rock Island County Circuit Judge on Thursday denied a motion to delay the trial of a former Moline police captain accused of shooting at two people from his car in 2019.
Jerome Patrick, 58, did not appear in court Thursday, when he was scheduled to have a plea hearing. Patrick's counsel also was not present. Prosecutors presented Judge Peter W. Church with a combined motion to continue Patrick's jury trial, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 14.
Church denied the motion based on the most recent pretrial order, which set the trial date for Feb. 14. The order said it would be the final continuance of the case. The case has been continued at least 14 times, according to court records.
Church said he'd spoken with Chief Judge Frank R. Fuhr, who has been in charge of the case, and Fuhr told him not to allow a continuance. If a plea agreement isn't reached before Feb. 14, the case will go to trial.
During the hearing in September 2021 when the last pretrial order was set, State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said the state was "revoking" all previous offers related to a negotiated plea agreement with Patrick.
Patrick is facing two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, all felonies.
Patrick allegedly fired a gun from inside his silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible in the direction of a man and woman whom he had followed home after a bar fight in September 2019.
No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 2500 block of Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
The Illinois State Police were called to investigate the incident, to avoid a conflict of interest with the Moline Police Department. Patrick retired from the Moline Police Department in 2016.