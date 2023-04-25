CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — The defense in the murder case against a Granite City, IL., man accused in the death of a police officer and charged in Henry County Circuit Court has filed two new motions.

Daylon K. Richardson, 23, is accused of striking and killing Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist with his vehicle on Route 150 north of Alpha on April 29, 2022. Weist was putting out “stop sticks” to end Richardson's flight from Galesburg, where he had been seen with a gun at a gas station, police said.

Judge Norma Kauzlarich gave the state more time to respond to the motions and set a June 7 hearing.

In the defense motion to dismiss one of the two murder counts, which is based on the death occurring as the result of a forcible felony, attorney Bruce Carmen said the prosecution presumably is relying on the defendant's alleged firing of a gun at the pursuing Knox County deputies during the pursuit.

Relying on forcible felonies that still are pending in another jurisdiction, he said, deprives Richardson of his right to a trial by jury on the charges.

Further, he noted that the definition of murder as the result of a forcible felony states that “in the course of or in furtherance of such crime or flight therefrom, the defendant or another participant causes the death of another person.”

Carmen said that Richardson contends the pursuit was “in full flower” before shots were allegedly fired at the pursuing officers and the pursuit was almost over when the shots were fired; consequently, he said, Richardson was not in “flight therefrom.”

In the second motion, Carmen asked the court to compensate Richardson's accident-reconstruction expert witness in the event the judge rules that the forcible felony murder charge is inapplicable or that Deputy Weist was not a peace officer, acting within the scope of his official duties at the time of his death, as the defense contends. Weist had finished his shift and was off-duty at the time.

Carmen said the state should bear the cost of the defense witness, because Richardson's family had to pool resources to hire him, with Carmen drastically reducing the cost of his services.