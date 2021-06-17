Motorcycle crash injures Davenport man

A Davenport man was transported to a local hospital early Thursday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed on River Drive near Mound Street in Davenport.

The incident occurred about 4:18 a.m.

Marcus Ingram, 36, was westbound on River Drive when he lost control of the motorcycle, struck a roadway sign in the median, and was ejected off of the motorcycle, police say.

The motorcycle came to rest in the intersection where it caught on fire.

Ingram suffered significant injuries and was transported to Genesis Health System.

The intersection of Mound and River was closed to traffic as the result of this crash investigation.

The crash is under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit and charges are pending.

