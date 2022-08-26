 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist crashes into rear of car on Davenport's River Drive

  Updated
River Drive Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist eastbound on River Drive was injured late Friday after slamming into the rear of this eastbound car between Fairmount and South Stark streets in Davenport. 

 Thomas Geyer

Both eastbound lanes of River Driver between South Stark and Fairmount streets in Davenport are closed and westbound River Drive is down to one lane as the Iowa State Patrol investigates a motorcycle crash.

Troopers said the crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. when an eastbound motorcyclist slammed into the rear of an eastbound car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. The person’s condition was not available late Friday.

More information is expected to be released once troopers complete their initial investigation.

