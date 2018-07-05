One man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided Thursday with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of West 53rd and Division streets, Davenport police said.
The crash occurred at 7:08 p.m.
Police said the motorcyclist was northbound on Division Street and was riding through the intersection when his bike struck the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler that was eastbound on West 53rd Street and also going through the intersection.
The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.
The man’s name was not released late Thursday pending family notification.
Nobody in the Jeep was injured.
The crash is being investigated by members of the Davenport Police Department’s crash investigation unit.