Motorcyclist fleeing police killed when motorcycle slams into rear of car

Motorcycle death

A motorcyclist fleeing police late Friday was killed after the motorcycle crashed into the back of this Ford Fusion on West River Drive in Davenport. 

 Thomas Geyer

A motorcyclist fleeing police was killed Friday night after his bike crashed into the back of car on West River Drive in Davenport, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of West River Drive between South Stark and Fairmount streets.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kory Griffin said the motorcyclist was fleeing police on a 2003 Yamaha in the eastbound lanes of West River Drive. The motorcycle crashed into the back of a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by a 44-year-old Muscatine woman.

The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, but his injuries were fatal.

There were no injuries to the driver reported by authorities. 

The name of the motorcyclist was not released Saturday pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

