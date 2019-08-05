A 24-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday in Davenport.
Davenport police responded at 2:54 a.m. to the 1600 block of Gaines Street. The man was riding a motorcycle north on Gaines Street when a white SUV driving west on 16th Street ran the stop sign, police said Monday.
The motorcycle crashed into the side of the SUV, which fled.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital.
Police are looking for the possible involved vehicle, a white SUV with possible driver's side damage.
The department's traffic safety unit is following up on the incident.
Police ask anyone with information to call the traffic safety unit at 563-326-6126.