Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car on Davenport's River Drive

A motorcyclist was killed Friday after crashing into the back of a car on Davenport's River Drive, authorities said.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. when an eastbound motorcyclist slammed into the rear of an eastbound car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.

Both eastbound lanes of River Driver between South Stark and Fairmount streets were closed, and westbound River Drive was down to one lane, for several hours as the Iowa State Patrol investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as the Iowa State Patrol completes its investigation.