Motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night in Davenport

A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a car Wednesday night.
At 8:23 p.m., Davenport police, firefighters and EMS were called to Kimberly Road at Fairmount street for a crash between a motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Davenport Police.
A 2015 Dodge Journey traveling westbound on Kimberly Road made a left turn onto Fairmount Street striking a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound.
The motorcyclist, an adult man, was taken to a Genesis Hospital, where he died from crash-related injuries. His name has not been released, pending family notifications.
The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to UnityPoint-Trinity Hospitals with minor injuries.
Fairmount Street between Kimberly and Hickory Grove roads was shut down for approximately five hours as investigators processed the scene, but has reopened.