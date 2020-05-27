Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday night crash in Moline

×
A Carbon Cliff man was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash in Moline.
Nicolas A. Decker, 29, was riding his 2018 Honda motorcyle west around 8:14 p.m. in the 2600 block of River Drive when he crashed, according to the Moline Police Department. No other vehicles were involved directly in the crash.
Decker was pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center's Illini campus in Silvis, police said.
