A motorcyclist died during a crash with another vehicle Sunday night in Rock Island County.

The crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Knoxville Road, according to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. When authorities reached the scene, they determined the motorcyclist was dead.

The names of the person killed and others involved in the crash were not yet being released as of Monday morning, according to the release.

The crash site is southeast of Milan.

The Illinois State Police were helping reconstruct the accident, the release states. That investigation continued Monday morning.