Motorcyclist killed while fleeing police identified

  Updated
Fatal crash

The Iowa State Patrol said that Jeremy Baumer crashed his 2003 Yamaha into the back of this 2015 Ford Fusion while fleeing police Friday night. Baumer died in the crash. 

 Thomas Geyer

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed Friday night in a crash that occurred while he was fleeing police.

Jeremy S. Baumer, 20, of Maysville, was fleeing police in the eastbound lanes of West River Drive in Davenport. Baumer crashed his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle into the back of an eastbound 2015 Ford Fusion, police said.

The crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. between South Stark and Fairmount streets.

Baumer was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, but his injuries were fatal.

There were no injuries to the driver of the car reported by authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

