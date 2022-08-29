Motorcyclist killed while fleeing police identified

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed Friday night in a crash that occurred while he was fleeing police.

Jeremy S. Baumer, 20, of Maysville, was fleeing police in the eastbound lanes of West River Drive in Davenport. Baumer crashed his 2003 Yamaha motorcycle into the back of an eastbound 2015 Ford Fusion, police said.

The crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. between South Stark and Fairmount streets.

Baumer was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, but his injuries were fatal.

There were no injuries to the driver of the car reported by authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.