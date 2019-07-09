Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Tuesday indicate an Iowa man who died during a weekend motorcycle crash was killed by a medical issue.
The crash happened at 10:18 p.m. Saturday on the westbound exit at Illinois Route 84, according to the Illinois State Police. The rider lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the initial autopsy results indicate Michael L. Birely, 33, of Keystone, Iowa, was suffering from a medical condition that caused his heart to fail. He did not suffer any injuries during the crash that would have led to his death.
The results of toxicology tests were still pending, Gustafson said.