Motorcyclist seriously injured when bike struck pickup

A 65-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday after his bike struck a pickup truck on East Kimberly Road, Davenport police said in a news release.

Officers were called at 2:31 p.m. to 1010 E. Kimberly Road to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

The investigation indicates the motorcycle was eastbound on Kimberly Road when the driver attempted a left, or northbound, turn into the Harbor Freight parking lot.

The motorcyclist failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and struck a westbound Chevrolet Silverado.

The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and then was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Police said the man suffered serious injuries.

No charges had been filed in the case Thursday night. The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.