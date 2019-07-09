A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday after the motorcycle struck another vehicle that had turned into its path, Davenport police said.
The crash occurred at 2:05 p.m. on Veteran’s Parkway in front of the Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road.
Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Veteran’s Parkway was turning left into the Kahl Home. The driver turned into the path of a westbound motorcyclist. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Tahoe.
The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist’s name and condition were not available Tuesday night.
The driver of the Tahoe was not injured and was charged with failure to yield making a left turn.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.