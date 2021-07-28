Motorcyclist who died in crash identified

Scott County Sheriff’s investigators on Wednesday released the name of the motorcyclist killed Tuesday in a crash in the 4400 block of State Street in Riverdale.

Deputy Daniel Grafton said in a news release that deputies were sent to the scene at 1:46 p.m.

Michael Lopez, 33, of Davenport, was driving a 2015 Kawasaki EX300 motorcycle east on State Street.

A 2015 Nissan Rogue, driven by Ulzime Mustafa, 47, of Clinton, was stopped facing westbound in the center turn lane, waiting to make a left-hand turn into a parking lot. As Mustafa made the left turn, the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

Lopez, who was wearing a helmet, went airborne and landed on the opposite side of the Nissan. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mustafa and a passenger in the Rogue were not injured.

Crash investigators on the scene were able to determine through witness statements and traffic cameras in the area that Lopez was driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team.

