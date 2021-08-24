Motorist assist for flat tire in Cambridge leads to Class X felony charge

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A BMW traveling slowly down the shoulder of Interstate 80 with a flat tire prompted an interaction that led to a charge of armed habitual criminal.
Antwaun K. Harris, 25, of Chicago was charged with the Class X felony as well as Class 3 felony possess/use firearm, Class 3 felony possess firearm FOID expired/not eligible, Class 4 felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/loaded/no FOID and Class A misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition.
Master Sgt. Ron Salier of the Illinois State Police testified during Monday's preliminary hearing that he approached the BMW about 7 a.m. Aug. 12, ran the driver's photo identification and learned Harris' driver's license was expired.
The officer offered to assist the driver with the spare and said Harris propped the hard plastic cover over the spare tire in the trunk at a 45-degree angle, which the officer felt was an attempt to hide something. Salier removed it, uncovering a Springfield Armory pistol with 33 rounds nearby and a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 with one round in the chamber and 12 nearby.
Harris did not have a valid FOID card nor a valid concealed carry card as he was not eligible to have either as a convicted felon. His record included five convictions for previous gun charges and some illegal narcotics charges. Salier ran the serial numbers on the weapons and learned the Smith & Wesson was stolen out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Harris said he bought it for $800 from someone whose first name was “Terrell,” but he was unable to supply the last name.