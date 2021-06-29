Mount Pleasant man sentenced to 11 years in prison for child pornography charges

A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Jacob Hugo Alanis, 21, was arrested in October 2019 after the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a tip that there was child pornography connected to a certain email address, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Police executed a search warrant on the residence associated with the email address and found Alanis, who admitted the email address belonged to him. He also admitted to downloading, watching and trading child pornography.

Police found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on multiple electronic devices that were seized while executing the warrant.

The case was investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office.

Anyone who has information about a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

