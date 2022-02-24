Multi-vehicle crash caused by driver who had medical issue

A multi-vehicle crash Thursday at the intersection of 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road was caused when the driver of one of the vehicles suffered a medical issue, Davenport Police said.

The crash occurred at 1:52 p.m.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup experienced a medial issue while driving and struck a vehicle at the intersection of 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road.

The truck continued through the intersection, traveling west on 53rd Street. The truck then crossed the median into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles, causing one to leave the roadway and strike another vehicle.

The pickup continued off the roadway into a nearby parking lot, striking two more vehicles.

A total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene and then released.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s crash investigation unit.

