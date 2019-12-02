Multiple people arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport, Bettendorf

Multiple people have been arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Davenport and ended in Bettendorf.
No injuries were reported.
Davenport and Bettendorf police departments continued to canvass the the area near 11th and State streets in Bettendorf at about 11 p.m. Monday.
A high-speed chase from Davenport to Bettendorf has ended in Bettendorf. Multiple people have been detained, and multiple officers are on the scene In the area of 1100 Brown St. pic.twitter.com/anwSiXxhdt— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) December 3, 2019
