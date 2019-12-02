You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Multiple people arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport, Bettendorf
breaking alert

Multiple people arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport, Bettendorf

{{featured_button_text}}

Multiple people have been arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Davenport and ended in Bettendorf. 

No injuries were reported. 

Davenport and Bettendorf police departments continued to canvass the the area near 11th and State streets in Bettendorf at about 11 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News