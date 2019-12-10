Multiple suspects taken into custody after reported robbery in Moline, chase into Iowa

A police chase that began Tuesday afternoon at the scene of an armed robbery in Moline ended in Davenport near Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street campus.

The robbery was reported about 1 p.m. at Moline Gas Food & Liquor, 34th Street and Avenue of the Cities, across from Moline High School.

No injuries were reported, said police, who brought a K-9 to the scene.

While some officers remained at the convenience store/gas station, others — including police from Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport — chased suspects westbound on Interstate 74, and the pursuit continued in Bettendorf and Davenport.

Eventually, multiple suspects were taken into custody in Davenport near the hospital, where police inspected a car in the yard of a home on the 2400 block of Bridge Avenue.

Police searched in the 1100 blocks of Bridge and Denison avenues in Davenport Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people are in custody in connection with the incident, police said.

