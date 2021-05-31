Murder charge filed in shooting death of Silvis man

Silvis police have made an arrest in connection with Friday’s shooting death of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28.

Cordell O. Thomas, 19, of Silvis, is charged with one count of murder.

He made his first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Sunday. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 15 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Thomas faces a mandatory minimum of 45 years in prison.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release Friday that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired.

Officers found Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, with a gunshot wound and rendered aid to the man. Akoli was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

Thomas was being held Monday in the Rock Island County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

