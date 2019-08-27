Almost two years ago, Christopher Dixon denied involvement in a robbery gone wrong that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend seriously injured in their South Nevada Avenue home.
On Tuesday, prosecutors played a video interview where Dixon, three weeks after the crime, claimed calls and texts between he and two co-defendants, both of whom have been convicted in Tumlinson's shooting death, were related to "marijuana" rather than the robbery and homicide.
“I don’t know nothing about no homicide,” he told Davenport police detectives in the October 2017 interview, which was played on the second day of his bench trial in Scott County District Court. “I sell marijuana. If any number's in there (phone records), it’s got something to do with marijuana.”
Dixon said his phone communication with co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23, and D'marithe Culbreath, 22, were related to his selling marijuana. Alderman and Culbreath are now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dixon, 35, is now charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when Tumlinson's girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, said they awoke to their front door being "kicked in."
Prosecutors say Dixon, Alderman, Culbreath, and fellow co-defendants Nakita Wiseman, 23, and Darell Williams, 20, conspired to rob Tumlinson of money and drugs at his home.
During Alderman and Culbreath’s joint trial in December, prosecutors argued that Alderman’s longtime friendship with Tumlinson had become strained and that Alderman recruited Wiseman and Dixon to help with the robbery.
Dixon then recruited Williams — his stepson — and Culbreath.
Police and prosecutors have said cell tower records place all five men in the area at the time of the shooting, and surveillance video shows five suspects running from the direction of Tumlinson's house.
Culbreath's DNA was found on several pieces of evidence around the property, including a bullet fragment collected from the bedroom wall, a gate at the home and a pair of latex gloves that were found in the street.
Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Grubbs was shot six times but survived.
Dixon called Alderman and Culbreath about 25 times the day before the murder and the day after. During the October 2017 interview, detective Brian Morel pressed Dixon about phone calls with Culbreath between 12:52 a.m. and 12:59 a.m. on the morning of the murder. Surveillance video shows that Culbreath would have been shot — Tumlinson's girlfriend testified that Tumlinson fired back at the intruders — around 12:54 a.m. and checked into a local hospital at 1:10 a.m.
Morel said Culbreath, after taking a bullet to the head, could have picked “any other person in the world” to call.
“He picked you,” he said. “Why?”
“He probably wanted to smoke,” Dixon replied.
Wiseman, another co-defendant, testified Tuesday that Alderman picked him up sometime on Sept. 21, 2017, and brought him to Alderman's house, where he told Wiseman he “had money for me.”
“It was a robbery,” Wiseman said, and added that there wasn’t much discussion about it.
He said Alderman called a friend, “CD,” whom he later learned was Dixon. The two met Dixon at Hy-Vee on Rockingham Road.
Dixon drove the men back to Alderman’s house. Wiseman said the five defendants eventually left in two separate cars and parked a block or two away from Tumlinson's house.
Wiseman said they wore latex gloves but he did not remember who passed them out. When asked by prosecutors what they expected to get from the house, Wiseman said “as far as I knew just some drugs and a little bit of money.”
Alderman was armed with a BB gun and Wiseman said he believed Williams and Culbreath had guns. All four walked to the house; Dixon did not go with them, Wiseman said.
Wiseman said he did not know who kicked in the door but said he heard gunshots almost immediately. He and Alderman ran back to Dixon’s car and the three left, Wiseman said.
When questioned by defense attorney Joel Walker, Wiseman said he did not hear Dixon discuss anything about the robbery leading up to it nor did he see him with a gun.
Dixon admitted in his interview with police that he met Alderman at the Hy-Vee and met up with him later to sell him marijuana.
Testimony will continue Wednesday. The case is being tried by Assistant Scott County Attorneys Amy DeVine and Caleb Copley.
Dixon also is represented by attorney Russ Dircks.
The case will be decided by District Court Judge Henry Latham.
Wiseman, who also testified at Alderman and Culbreath's trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
Williams pleaded guilty in July to first-degree burglary and is awaiting sentencing.