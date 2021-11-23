 Skip to main content
Murder suspect arrested Monday accused of shooting man to death in East Moline
A murder suspect who turned himself in to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Monday is accused of shooting a man to death in East Moline in September.

Cameron D. Ballard, 35, had an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued on Oct. 6. He is accused in the death of Christian N. Rex, 25, who arrived at Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, on Sept. 29 with a gunshot wound. Rex died from his injuries. 

Officers were sent to the hospital at 6:19 p.m. to investigate. They determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue.

Ballard is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

