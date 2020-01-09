Murder suspect has alleged history of home invasion and violence

The man who allegedly strangled a 74-year-old Davenport man during a robbery Tuesday also beat a senior citizen in Rock Island with a television and lamp and stole his car two months ago, police say.

Charlie Gary, 19, told police he strangled Robert Long in his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street after breaking in to rob the home and steal Long's car, Gray. Rock Island police also allege Gary broke into a house in the 1900 block of 6th Avenue on Oct. 27, 2019, and robbed and beat a 63-year-old man.

The Rock Island County case was opened earlier this month.

Gary made his first appearance Thursday in Scott County Court, facing first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary. He requested a court-appointed attorney and a preliminary hearing, set for 8:30 a.m., Jan. 13. A second preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m., Jan. 17.

Gary will be held without bond in Scott County Jail.

In the Rock Island case, he faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery of a person 60 or older, and theft between $500 and $10,000.