Murder suspect in stop stick death changes attorneys

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — The Granite City man charged with murder in the death of Knox County sheriff's deputy Nicholas Weist has changed attorneys from Henry County public defender Lance Camp.

In Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday, Daylon K. Richardson, 23, hired private attorney Bruce Carmen. Camp was allowed by Judge Colby Hathaway to withdraw from the case.

Richardson was charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and improper traffic lane usage after an April 29 car chase from Galesburg during which Richardson fatally hit Weist as the latter was putting out the stop sticks that were successful in bringing Richardson's vehicle to a halt. He was apprehended on foot shortly afterwards.

The chase began when Galesburg police were notified of an individual with a gun at a gas station on East Main Street in Galesburg about 8 a.m.

During a preliminary hearing in May, Special Agent Walt Willis of the Illinois State Police testified it didn't appear to him that Richardson's vehicle took any evasive maneuvers to avoid striking Weist.

Another pre-trial hearing was set for March 7.