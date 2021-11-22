 Skip to main content
Murder suspect turns himself in to Rock Island Sheriff's Office
A murder suspect turned himself into the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Monday morning, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.

Cameron D. Ballard, 35, had an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued on Oct. 6. 

Ballard is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. 

This story will be updated. 

