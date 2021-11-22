Murder suspect turns himself in to Rock Island Sheriff's Office

A murder suspect turned himself into the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Monday morning, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.
Cameron D. Ballard, 35, had an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued on Oct. 6.
Ballard is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $2 million bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
