Murder trial begins for East Moline man accused of 2021 killing

The trial of a man accused of a fatal shooting in East Moline began Monday in Rock Island County.

Cameron D. Ballard, 36, East Moline, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to county court records.

Authorities allege he shot Christian N. Rex, 25, Coal Valley, in the torso on Sept. 29, 2021, while they were in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue, according to court records and previous reporting. He is also accused of shooting at a gray 2011 Hyundai Genesis that he knew was occupied.

Ballard opted for a bench trial, according to court records. That means a judge, not a jury, will determine his culpability. Chief Judge Frank Fuhr is presiding over the trial, which is scheduled at least through Wednesday.

A warrant for Ballard’s arrest in relation to the killing was issued on Oct. 6, 2021, and he was arrested in November after he turned himself in, according to court records and previous reporting.

His bail is $2 million, court records state. To be released, he would have to post a $200,000 bond.