A man accused of a 2020 killing in Moline faces trial this week.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Xavier A. Camper with first-degree murder for the Nov. 17, 2020, stabbing of Kerry Dyer, 53, at a residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue in Moline, according to court records and previous reporting.
Camper, now 22, lived in Moline at the time of the killing, court records show.
Jury selection for the murder case began this morning and was finished by early afternoon. Court officials expect the trial to last at least until Friday.
Police responded to the 400 block of 17th Avenue after someone reported a problem, according to previous reporting. When they arrived, they found Camper, with blood on him, near 5th Street and 17th Avenue.
People are also reading…
Officers went to a residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue and found Dyer, who had multiple stab wounds in his body.
Judge Peter Church is presiding over Camper’s trial. Attorney William Breedlove represents Camper. Heidi Weller, first assistant state’s attorney, and Steven Cichon, assistant state’s attorney, represent the state.
Camper’s bond is $1 million cash.
Tips for handling your end of summer blues, and more videos to improve your life
Here are some tips to end your summer as easily as possible, why you shouldn't force yourself to be a morning person, and more videos to improve your life.
Fall anxiety is a real thing and you are not alone! Here’s how to end your summer as easily and painlessly as possible. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst h…
It is often reported how the world’s most successful people get up at very early hours of the morning. However, science has found that being a…
Nowadays we need magnifying glasses to catch hidden fees! So when budgeting for travel, and making room for fun experiences, hidden fees can k…
Expert nutritionist and Revive Active ambassador Tina Lond-Caulk, AKA The Nutrition Guru, has shared three ways to ensure your children are ea…
The best thing about owning your own home is that you don’t have to deal with petty landlords who won’t let you paint or have cats. The flipsi…
Remember that feeling you get before the first day of college, that rush of excitement? Students aren't the only ones who feel it- college pro…
The founder of a Pilates studio has answered some of the most frequently asked questions about the popular workout.
The body can’t make its own magnesium which means we need to get it from food. Here are four delicious vegan-friendly foods that are high in m…
We’ve all heard the phrase “I run hot” or “I run cold,” and now doctors are explaining why that is. Diet, stress levels, and pre-existing cond…
Though it seems counterintuitive, there are surprising benefits to having a hot cup of tea during hot weather.
If you’re an iPhone user, you know that our magic little devices can be equal parts necessary for our jobs and absolutely destructive to our p…
According to USA Today, it’s hard to go wrong with any kind of bean! Referred to as a “nutrition powerhouse,” the bean isle has something for …
Dealing with ants can be horrifying, but with these four tricks, you can permanently bid farewell to those pesky little pests.
Magnesium has been praised by sleep specialists as the key to a good night's sleep. While magnesium does not aid sleep in the same way melaton…
Are you a no-gym Jim that fears even the thought of stepping into a sweaty and smelly world of muscular muchness? You are not alone! The good …