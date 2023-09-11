A man accused of a 2020 killing in Moline faces trial this week.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Xavier A. Camper with first-degree murder for the Nov. 17, 2020, stabbing of Kerry Dyer, 53, at a residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue in Moline, according to court records and previous reporting.

Camper, now 22, lived in Moline at the time of the killing, court records show.

Jury selection for the murder case began this morning and was finished by early afternoon. Court officials expect the trial to last at least until Friday.

Police responded to the 400 block of 17th Avenue after someone reported a problem, according to previous reporting. When they arrived, they found Camper, with blood on him, near 5th Street and 17th Avenue.

Officers went to a residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue and found Dyer, who had multiple stab wounds in his body.

Judge Peter Church is presiding over Camper’s trial. Attorney William Breedlove represents Camper. Heidi Weller, first assistant state’s attorney, and Steven Cichon, assistant state’s attorney, represent the state.

Camper’s bond is $1 million cash.