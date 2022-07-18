Murder trial begins in relation to 2020 shooting in Davenport

Attorneys on either side of the Scott County murder case against Princesun E. Murphy started selecting jurors on Monday.

Murphy, 37, Davenport, allegedly shot Jabari M. Scurlock, 40, to death on April 9, 2020, in Davenport, according to previous reporting.

He faces one charge each of first-degree murder and dominion and control of a firearm by a felon, according to an updated trial information filed Monday.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Monday morning that selection could be done Monday with opening arguments possibly Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to last about a week. Murphy has filed documents indicating his intent to argue self defense.

Murphy also initially faced a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge in relation to the case, according to federal court records. That case was filed on April 22, 2020, but was dismissed on May 11, 2020.

He has several felony convictions in Scott County and Cook County, Ill., according to Scott County and federal court records. These convictions, including for burglary and being a felon in possession of weapons, prohibit him from having firearms.

The day of the shooting, Davenport officers found Scurlock at about 1:12 a.m. in the 900 block of Marquette Street after being called to investigate a report of a gunshot victim, according to federal court records. Scurlock was dead and had been shot in the face.

Investigators found surveillance video footage that captured the shooting, the federal records state. In that footage, Scurlock is on the west side of Marqette, walking northward. A truck that is on the east side of the street, also traveling north, turns around and pulls over.

The truck is now facing south and Scurlock approaches the passenger side of the truck, according to the federal records. He interacts briefly with someone in the truck, then there is a flash inside the cab and Scurlock falls down.

After he falls, the truck drives away south, federal court records state. The footage indicates this incident happened about 1:07 a.m.

Investigators collected further surveillance camera footage that allowed them to track the truck both before and after the shooting, the federal records state. It also allowed them to identify distinctive characteristics of the vehicle, including that it was dark colored, had the license plate on the dash in front of the driver and had a particular style of running board.

Later on April 9, police confirmed a truck they had spotted about 4 a.m. in the 900 block of E.10th Street had similar characteristics to the one observed in the video footage.

Police began watching the vehicle and the person driving it, identified as Murphy in the federal records. Further investigation indicated he was not working the night of the shooting and was sent home from work at 7 a.m. on April 9 after showing his supervisors an injury that happened overnight.

Officers got search warrants allowing them to search the truck, Murphy’s residence and his person, according to the federal records.

While searching the home, investigators recovered a sawed-off shotgun with no serial number and 42 rounds of 20-gauge shotgun ammunition, the federal records state. The gun and ammunition were recovered from the bedroom Murphy used.

The shotgun had black tape on the fore-end and stock that was similar to tape recovered from the truck, the federal records state.

During interviews with Murphy, his wife, and other occupants of Murphy’s residence, investigators determined Murphy and his wife argued around midnight on April 9, the federal records state. He left on foot and then later drove around in the truck.

A subsequent search of Murphy’s phone records showed several internet searches for shotguns and shotgun shells in the two weeks ahead of the shooting, the federal court records state.

