Murder trial underway for one of three men accused of killing Jamon Winfrey in Davenport

Attorneys argued before a jury Wednesday about what role Chrystian Z. Smith played in the shooting death of Jamon Winfrey in 2021.

Authorities believe Winfrey, 14, Davenport, was shot on Feb. 24, 2021, when members of the Mad Max Gang began shooting at their Savage Life rivals in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. Winfrey’s body, though, was not found until the next day, between two nearby houses. An autopsy later determined he’d been shot to death.

Smith, 19, Davenport, faces charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in relation to Winfrey’s death. So do his co-defendants: John Eddie Hanes III, 19, and Javon Combs, 21. They are also from Davenport.

“The defendant set it up,” Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley, said of Smith during his opening argument Wednesday morning. “The defendant gave the gun to John Hanes. The defendant is the reason that Jamon Winfrey is dead.”

Tomas Rodriguez, Smith’s attorney, challenged those assertions during his opening argument. He told the jury that the decisions that led to the teen’s death were wholly those of Combs and Hanes.

“He’s not responsible for the actions of individuals who decided to act on their own,” Rodriguez said.

Opening arguments are an opportunity for the attorneys on both sides of a trial to tell the jury what they think the case’s evidence means.

Smith, Copley said during his initial statement, was driving with Combs and Hanes when he saw two vehicles stopped at the intersection of 13th and Farnam streets and identified them as the “opposition.”

Winfrey was in one of those two vehicles, Copley said.

In earlier court hearings related to the killing, police have accused Smith, Hanes and Combs of being members of the Mad Max Gang or MMG. At that time, the gangs had “shoot-on-sight” orders for each other's members.

After identifying members of Savage Life at the intersection, Smith then maneuvered the vehicle he was driving to block the intersection and Combs began shooting, Copley alleged.

Smith then handed a gun to Hanes, who also began shooting, Copley said.

When the shooting started, Winfrey got out of the vehicle in which he was riding and tried to flee, Copley said. Winfrey was not armed.

“He gets hit in the back, and all it took was one bullet,” Copley said.

The bullet hit Winfrey’s lung, and he died of rapid blood loss and his injuries, Copley said.

None of the witnesses will tell the jury that Smith was the shooter that killed Winfrey, Copley told the jurors Wednesday morning. But Smith, through his actions, helped the killing occur.

“If he would have kept driving, none of this would have occurred,” Copley argued.

Rodriguez, who went after Copley, said the evidence disputes the prosecution’s argument that Smith gave a gun to Hanes — whom Rodriguez argued was already armed — or that Smith tried to block the street.

Smith did not shoot Winfrey, Rodriguez said.

That was Hanes or Combs, he alleged. Those two acted on their own without encouragement or assistance from Smith.

District Court Judge John D. Telleen is presiding over Smith’s trial.

Jury selection began Monday and concluded Tuesday.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said earlier in the week that the trial is scheduled to last four or five days.

The cases against Combs and Hanes were pending as of Wednesday, according to court records. Both men have hearings scheduled for February.