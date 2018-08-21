Murder warrants have been issued for two people in the death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell, Davenport police said. Ja'Shawn died May 1, 10 days after he was assaulted.
The warrants name the toddler’s mother, Jacqueline Majanise Rambert, 24, and her boyfriend Tre DeSean Henderson, 26.
Henderson initially was wanted on a charge of child endangerment with serious injury as the investigation into Ja’Shawn’s death continued.
According to the affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Sean Johnson in connection with that charge, on April 22, Henderson was with the boy.
Henderson allegedly assaulted the boy causing head and other injuries that resulted in the child vomiting multiple times over a four-day period. The boy also complained of being tired and wanting to sleep, according to the affidavit.
During this period, Henderson failed to get the child medical help.
On April 27, Ja'Shawn was found to be choking and unresponsive when a 911 call was made. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and then air lifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, with what police described as life-threatening injuries, according to the affidavit. He died after being taken off life support.
Rambert and Henderson each are charged with one count of first-degree murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison upon conviction.
They also are facing one count each of child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment by multiple acts. Both of the charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rambert and Henderson is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps “CityConnnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
A cash reward of $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities in connection with the capture of Henderson.
To make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, call 309-762-9500 or use the mobile app P3 Tips.