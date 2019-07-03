A Muscatine man was arrested Tuesday after police say he stole a pick-up truck at gunpoint and stole a second vehicle Sunday morning.
Muscatine County District Court records show Matthew Wayne Ramirez, 24, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Wednesday at $300,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing July 12.
At 5:24 a.m. Sunday, Ramirez, armed with a handgun, demanded that a man give him his truck in the 1600 block of Isett Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Muscatine Police Department in support of the criminal complaint.
Ramirez later admitted he had a gun visible when he approached the man and demanded the truck.
At 8:35 a.m. Sunday, the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a call reporting a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Cedarview Drive.
While investigating the theft, they discovered the pick-up truck stolen in the area where it was stolen earlier, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Ramirez was identified as a suspect through area surveillance video and was armed with two handguns, one of which was allegedly used during the robbery, when he was arrested Tuesday.
He also directed police to the 500 block of Maple Street in Wilton where the second vehicle was recovered, according to the sheriff's office affidavit.
Muscatine Police Department ask that anyone with information call them at 563-263-9922, ext. 608. Information can also be provided to the Muscatine, IA Police Department Facebook page. Callers may remain anonymous.