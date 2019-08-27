A Muscatine man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to force a woman whom he met online to have sex with him.
Bin Lu, 29, of 3202 Spinning Wheel Ct., is charged with one count of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
Lu also is charged with false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Coralville Police Officer Mike Mrstik, who arrested Lu on Monday, Lu and the woman met about three days before the incident on a social networking application on their cell phones.
Lu picked the woman up from her home and they went to the Radisson in Coralville. While inside the room Lu made sexual advances to the woman numerous times, according to the affidavit. The woman tried to leave as she did not want to engage in sexual activities with Lu.
Lu stood between the woman and the door and physically restrained her from leaving. Lu told the woman to get on the bed after shutting off all the lights in the hotel room.
The woman was able to escape and run to the front desk for help. Police found Lu with multiple condoms in his possession.
Lu was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:53 a.m. Monday. He was released Tuesday after posting an $8,000 cash bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Johnson County District Court for a hearing on Sept. 6.