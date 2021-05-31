 Skip to main content
Muscatine man arrested for murder of Moline teen
Muscatine man arrested for murder of Moline teen

  • Updated
A Muscatine man has been charged with the murder of a Moline teen.

Rock Island police obtained an arrest warrant Sunday for Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Musctine, for the charge of first degree murder, a Class M felony, in connection to the death of Kielan J. Sims, 18, of Moline.

Davis was apprehended Sunday by the Muscatine Police Department and is currently being held in the Muscatine County Jail on a $500,000 bond pending extradition to Illinois.

At approximately 12:47 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street in reference to report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers located the victim, Sims, who was taken to Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Rock Island where he died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

